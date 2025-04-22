Perpetrators will face harshest consequences: Union tourism minister on Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: Describing the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam as a "cowardly act", Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said its perpetrators will face the "harshest consequences".

Multiple tourists were feared killed and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town. The death toll could be more than 20, estimated a high ranking official without getting into details.

"Deeply pained by the brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, J&K. My thoughts are with the families of the victims of this cowardly act, perpetrators of which will face the harshest consequences," the Union minister posted on X.

Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, is an expansive meadow ringed by dense pine forests and mountains and a favourite with tourists and trekkers.

Armed terrorists came into the grassland, dubbed 'mini Switzerland', and started firing at tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking and taking in the sights, officials said.