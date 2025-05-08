Begin typing your search...

    Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central VB Express will have one executive class coach and seven chair car coaches from May 22 from both ends

    8 May 2025
    Vande Bharat Train (Photo:Hemanathan.M)

    CHENNAI: Vande Bharat express operated between Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram would be augmented with eight additional coaches to clear extra rush of passengers.

    Train 20631/20632 Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central VB Express will have one executive class coach and seven chair car coaches from May 22 from both ends.

    Coach composition will be 14 chair car coaches and two executive class coaches, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

    DTNEXT Bureau

