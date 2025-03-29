People will uproot corrupt DMK regime in 2026 polls, says Shah

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has slammed the DMK government that once a very progressive State Tamil Nadu was has fallen prey to a chaos due to the policies of the Stalin regime. Shah alleged that people are upset with the ruling government and said they are ready to uproot it in the next Assembly polls.

The senior BJP leader also termed the ruling DMK "anti-Tamil" saying the Tamil Nadu government is yet to start medical and engineering education in Tamil language and has not even translated the books into Tamil.

Shah exuded confidence that an NDA government will come to power in the southern state after the 2026 Assembly polls. Asked about the BJP's proposed alliance with the AIADMK, Shah said discussions are going on. "When the right time comes, we will disclose it," he said.

He alleged that the DMK government in Tamil Nadu has only engaged in corruption, due to which industries and youngsters are migrating from the state.

"An NDA government will be formed in Tamil Nadu in the coming election," Shah said at a summit on Friday.

The Home Minister said he is confident that the people of Tamil Nadu will dethrone the DMK from power.

"I could sense the pulse of the people in my recent visits to the State," he said.

Asked about the DMK's opposition to the next delimitation exercise for the Lok Sabha constituencies, the Home Minister said the regional party has raised the issue eyeing State elections in 2026.

"Did the (central) government say anything on delimitation? Why have they raised it now? It is because of the election. For five years, they indulged in corruption, and now, they have suddenly woken up.

"I can tell you that no injustice will be done to anyone in the delimitation exercise (whenever it is undertaken). There is not even a .0001 per cent chance (of injustice to anyone)," he said.

Shah also indicated that DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wants to install his son and State Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as his successor, as the regional party is "pursuing dynastic politics".

"The DMK government, which has not started medical and engineering courses in the Tamil language, is actually anti-Tamil," he said.

Shah said that according to the National Education Policy (NEP), primary education should be imparted in the mother tongue.

"I have asked the DMK to impart technical education like medical and engineering education in Tamil. But they have not started it. They have not translated the books into Tamil," he said.

The Home Minister said the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in undergraduate courses in central universities is conducted in 13 languages, but not in Tamil, because of the DMK's opposition.