People will never accept INDIA bloc: Union minister Anurag Thakur

BILASPUR: The public will never accept the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of opposition parties, which is attacking the Constitution, suppressing the voice of the media and thinking of destroying Sanatan Dharma, Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Saturday.

Addressing a public meeting in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said the leaders of the INDIA bloc have only changed their attire, but their behaviour and character remain the same.

He described the opposition alliance as a front of highly-opportunistic and anti-people forces.

"The public will never accept the INDIA bloc, which is attacking the Constitution, suppressing the voice of the media and thinking of destroying Sanatan Dharma," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

He said due to a low income and high expenditure, Punjab takes maximum loan from the Centre, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state spends Rs 600 crore every year on advertising, but does not even spend a penny on sports and has done nothing regarding a de-addiction campaign.

Thakur said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has harnessed the talent of lakhs of youngsters through its Skill India programme.

The Vishwakarma Yojana will be launched on Prime Minister Modi's birthday on Sunday, he said, adding that the objective of the scheme is to train youngsters at the panchayat level and provide financial assistance to artisans.

An international-level astro turf for hockey will be built in the Bilaspur Kahlur Sports Complex at a cost of Rs 7 crore, the Union minister informed while participating as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the 33rd three-day sports competition of the Saraswati All India Institute of Education, Himachal Pradesh at the Luhnu Indoor Stadium.