People throng railway stations to head back to hometowns for Diwali

MUMBAI: Footfall at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus increased as people in large numbers made a beeline to head back to their hometowns for Diwali and the forthcoming Chhath Pooja festivals. A huge crowd was also seen at railway stations in the national capital Delhi as people residing in the National Captial Region headed for their hometowns mostly in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday a huge rush of people was seen near Anand Vihar and Kaushambi on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

Speaking to ANI, a passenger said, "I am heading to my hometown Bihar Darbhanga, to celebrate the festival of Chhath Pooja".

Chhath Pooja in 2023 will be celebrated from November 17-20 this year. In a bid to ease travel during the festival season, the Railways have pressed into service 1,700 special trains, making available 26 lakh additional berths. A Railways official said these additional services are being operated to ease the heavy rush of passengers on account of Diwali and Chhath Puja.

"Approximately 26 lakh extra berths have been added for the convenience of passengers," the official said.