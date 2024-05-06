"People of rich Odisha remained poor due to Congress, BJD": PM Modi

GANJAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stepped up the attack on Congress and Naveen Patnaik's party Biju Janata Dal and said that the people of the "rich state" remained "poor" and both parties are responsible for it.

"In Odisha, the Congress party ruled for nearly 50 years, followed by 25 years of BJD government. But what happened? Odisha has water, fertile land, a treasure trove of minerals beneath the ground... a long coastline... trade centres like Berhampur... it's a Silk City and the food capital too. Here, there is history, heritage of culture as well. Still, the people of this 'rich' Odisha remained poor...Who is responsible for this sin? The answer is Congress and BJD," PM Modi said addressing a rally in Behrampur.

Slamming the BJD government for not implementing the Centre's schemes, PM Modi said that while the Ayushman Bharat scheme has benefited over 6 crore people nationwide, the people of Odisha missed out due to the BJD's negligence.

"Modi has given a guarantee for free medical treatment up to Rs. 5 lakh, and over 6 crore people across the country have benefitted from this. Notably, Odisha has not benefitted from this very initiative as the BJD government did not allow the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to get implemented in Odisha," he said.

He assured free treatment worth 5 lakh rupees for elderly people above 70 years in Odisha, emphasizing the need for a BJP government in the state to ensure such benefits reach the people.

The Prime Minister said that the Odisha government does not care about the interests of women adding that the central government is providing financial help to every pregnant woman.

"Today, the government in Odisha shows no concern for the welfare of women. The central government provides financial aid of 6,000 rupees to every pregnant woman, aiming to ensure essential nutrition for both the mother and child. It's surprising to know that the Odisha government has not implemented this scheme here. Meanwhile, the BJP government is committed to women's empowerment. The BJP's 'Subhadra Scheme' in Odisha will financially empower women," he said.

He further asserted that the BJD-ruled state government could not spend money sent by the Centre properly. "The central government gave Rs 10,000 crore to Odisha for Jal Jeevan Mission. The government here could not spend that money properly.

Modi sends money to build roads in villages, but here the condition of roads in villages is bad. Modi sends money for free rice from Delhi, but BJD government pastes its photo on this scheme and takes the credit of that," says PM Modi.

PM Modi said that for Odisha BJP has pledged to make 25 lakh women associated with self-help groups as Lakhpati Didis. "The BJP government is absolutely committed to women empowerment. Odisha BJP has pledged to make 25 lakh women associated with self-help groups here as Lakhpati Didis.

The BJP has proudly given the highest post in the country to the daughter of Odisha. Undoubtedly, it is a matter of pride for every person living in this state," he added.

The Prime Minister further asserted that the BJP-led government focus is on Odisha's coastal economy.

"Modi is also working to enhance Odisha's maritime capabilities. Our focus is on Odisha's coastal economy. We are investing a lot in every sector. For the first time, we created a separate ministry for fisheries, gave subsidies for modernizing boats, we gave Kisan Credit Card to fishermen for the first time. We are also expanding beach tourism under the Coastal Circuit scheme. Here in Odisha too, work worth crores has been done under the Sagarmala scheme. The convenience and prosperity of fishermen is paramount for us. We want to make Ganjam the tourism hub of India," he said.

PM Modi said that Odisha BJP has catered to the aspirations and wishes of all in 'Sankalp Patra'. He added that the Sankalp Patra is in keeping with Odisha's Sanskriti, tourism, and overall development.

"With BJD losing its sheen and Congress at a historic low, BJP is the only hope for the development of Odisha and India. Despite BJD-Congress ruling Odisha for 75 years it's health and educational infra along with its culture and traditions is at a historic low," he said.

The Prime Minister exuded confidence in forming the BJP government in the state and said that he had come to the city to extend an "invitation of the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister of the BJP government" in the state.

"June 4 is the expiry date of the BJD government... On June 4, BJP's CM face will be announced. On June 10, the swearing-in ceremony of BJP's CM will take place, in Bhubaneswar. Today, I am here to invite all of you to the swearing-in ceremony of BJP's CM," he said.

He asserted that Odisha's CM should be the one who understands, lives and is proud of Odia's culture.

"If a BJP chief minister becomes the CM of Odisha who understands, lives and is proud of Odia culture and is dedicated to Odia culture, then your problems will be solved quickly. Therefore, there should be a swearing-in ceremony of the BJP chief minister, the BJP government and you should come to it," he said.

PM Modi highlighted the BJP's focus on good governance and cited examples like Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Chhattisgarh, where BJP governments have accelerated development after its return to power. "Modi's guarantee underscored the party's commitment to good governance."

He further said that under the guidance of President Droupadi Murmu, he would be able to do the best for Odisha.

"The BJP proudly appointed a daughter born in Odisha to the highest position in the country. President Droupadi Murmu continues to guide Odisha's development. I feel that I would be able to do the best for Odisha under the kind guidance of President Droupadi Murmu Ji," the PM said.

He stressed the importance of ensuring BJP's victory to accelerate Odisha's development.

"You must strive for success at every polling booth," he added.

The Assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases, from May 13 to June 1, along with the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 Assembly election, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 112 out of 146 seats, while Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 23 seats and Congress won 9.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won the majority of seats in the state, while the BJP and the Congress brought up the rear. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.



