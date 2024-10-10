People gather outside Ratan Tata's house to pay respects; Tendulkar among early visitors

MUMBAI: People from different walks of life gathered outside the residence of Ratan Tata in south Mumbai on Thursday morning to pay their respects to the veteran industrialist, who died in a hospital here.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the early visitors at Tata's home in Colaba area to pay homage to the industrialist.

Members of the Mumbai Police band were also present outside the house, besides a number of security personnel and mediapersons.

Ratan Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra’s education minister Deepak Kesarkar and industrialist Mukesh Ambani were among those who rushed to the hospital after hearing about Tata's death.

The mortal remains of Tata were brought out of the Breach Candy Hospital in an ambulance escorted by police vehicles early on Thursday and taken to his residence in Colaba.

The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said.

A statement quoting CM Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on Thursday as a sign of mourning.

Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 3.30 pm on Thursday for people to pay their respects.

His last rites will be performed in Worli area of Mumbai later in the day.