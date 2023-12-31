'People finding different channels to express joy around Ram Temple opening on Jan 22'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, voiced his appreciation to the people over the euphoric response and feverish anticipation around the opening of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya next year, urging fellow citizens to collate all songs, poems and artworks in connection with the January 22 consecration and put them on social media platforms under '#RamBhajan'.

Addressing countrymen during the 108th episode of his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, PM Modi said there was much excitement and enthusiasm across the country ahead of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya.

"People are finding different channels or outlets to give voice to their feelings around the opening of the Ram Temple. You must have seen that over the past few days, several 'bhajans' (devotional songs) have been composed on the theme of Shri Ram and Ayodhya. Many people are composing verses around the grand consecration event while experienced and well-regarded artistes, emerging poets and lyricists are coming up with soul-stirring 'bhajans'. I have also shared some of these (devotional) songs on my social media handles. It seems that the world of art is adding to the general festive ambience around this historic moment in its own, unique style," PM Modi said.

He also acknowledged the poems, prose and other creative elements that are coming to the fore ahead of the Ram Temple opening on January 22.

"Can I request all my listeners to consider collating all pieces of creation and artistic expression around the Ram Temple opening on January 22 and put them on social media platforms under common hashtags?" PM Modi requested his listeners during the address.

"I request you all share your creations on social media under #ShriRamBhajan. This assimilation of feelings and devotion will set off a spiritual wave and add to the prevailing ambience around the worship and celebration of Lord Ram," PM Modi said.

With less than a month left for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, PM Modi, who arrived in the temple town on Saturday and headlined a host of events, urged the devotees of Lord Ram to refrain from visiting the city on the day consecration as it would add to the security and logistical nightmare.

Acknowledging that Ram devotees are eager to be part of the historic day, PM Modi said only a few have been invited to the grand consecration ceremony on January 22.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

According to the temple trust, the consecration ceremony will be held over seven days starting January 16.

The trust has decided to enthrone the idol of Lord Ram at the sanctum sanctorum between noon and 12.45 pm on January 22. Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a Vedic priest, is scheduled to perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony on the day.

Also, in his final 'Mann Ki Baat' address of this year, PM Modi called on stakeholders to ensure the continuation of the country's growth momentum in the coming year while reminding fellow citizens of the many forward strides that were made in the outgoing year.

"India is brimming with self-confidence. We are imbued with the spirit of a developed India and the spirit of self-reliance. We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in the coming year as well," PM Modi said.