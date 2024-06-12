Begin typing your search...
Pema Khandu to become Arunachal CM for third term: BJP sources
Pema Khandu elected as BJP Legislature Party leader, set to become Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister for the third consecutive term
ITANAGAR: Pema Khandu will become the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third term in a row, BJP sources said.
Khandu was elected the BJP Legislature Party leader at a meeting here on Wednesday.
BJP's central observers Ravi Sankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh attended the meeting.
Khandu will stake claim to form the government later in the day, sources said.
