Pawan Kalyan assumes charge as Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

VIJAYAWADA: Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan took charge as Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister here on Wednesday amid Vedic chants.



The actor-politician has been entrusted with the departments of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology. Rural Water Supply also falls under Kalyan.

Several Janasena leaders and others congratulated Kalyan on assuming office.

Later, the deputy chief minister is expected to meet senior officials for review meetings.

Kalyan represents the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in the southern state and is a first-time minister.