Patna: Mob sets school afire after 4 year old's body found in sewer

Patna: A four-year-old child was found dead in the sewer of a private school in Patna on Friday after which angry locals, including his family, set the educational institution afire.

The angry people of Digha locality created a ruckus and leveled murder charges against the school management.

They blocked the Digha-Ashiana road and Danapur-Gandhi Maidan road.

The child, who went to the school on Thursday morning, did not return home, after which his family members started searching for him. The local police station was also informed about it.

The cops of the Digha police station launched a search operation in the vicinity but could not trace the child.

The family members found the child's body from the sewer inside the school. The police said that the construction of the sewer was done recently.

"During the search, we reached his classroom and spotted a sewer adjoining it. When we opened the slab of the sewer, the body of my nephew was found in it. It seems someone killed him and threw his body in the sewer," said the uncle of the deceased.

"We have taken the body and sent it for post-mortem. The CCTV footage is being examined," said Brajesh Kumar, SHO, Digha police station, Patna.