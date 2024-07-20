Passengers face tough time at airports after global Microsoft outage

MUMBAI: Following the global Microsoft outage, passengers at airports across the country continued to face problems for the second day on Saturday. Here are the visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

A passenger said they faced a lot of problems because of the outrage, adding that he had not slept the whole night. "I was travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru yesterday. The flight got cancelled...Although we were provided with the service, but they did not accommodate us. We had to wait for the whole night and have not slept for the whole night," the passenger said.

A passenger at Delhi airport said that most of the flights are delayed. "I am travelling to London, and my flight is delayed by half an hour at least. There is a long queue outside the airport. Most of the flights are delayed," he added.

Meanwhile, Chennai Airport flights are disrupted, and air traffic is affected due to the blue screen error for the second day.

A passenger named Prabakaran who came to catch a flight to the Maldives said he is clueless about where to stay. "From tomorrow (Sunday), my work permit gets over, so I am in a must-go situation to go to the Maldives today (Saturday), but due to the cancelled flight, I have been asked to go tomorrow. I am clueless about where to stay and about job assurance," he said.

A passenger named Prabakaran who came to catch a flight to the Maldives said he is clueless about where to stay. "From tomorrow (Sunday), my work permit gets over, so I am in a must-go situation to go to the Maldives today (Saturday), but due to the cancelled flight, I have been asked to go tomorrow. I am clueless about where to stay and about job assurance," he said.