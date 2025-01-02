Parts of Delhi sees dense fog, minimum temperature at 7.6 deg C

NEW DELHI: The national capital saw shallow fog on Thursday morning, with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The weather office has forecast cold day conditions at isolated places in Delhi and dense fog at some locations on Thursday.

Palam weather station reported very dense fog with 0 metres visibility since 6 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 16 degrees Celsius, which was recorded at 15 degrees on Wednesday. Delhi saw a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The Met office said on Thursday that the wind speed is likely to increase to 12 to 14 kilometres per hour during the afternoon and gradually decline to less than 8 kilometres per hour by the evening.

Smog and shallow fog is expected during the evening and the night.