Parliament today: HM Shah to move bill on Sahkari University in LS, discussion on Railways in RS

NEW DELHI: Both Houses of Parliament have listed the schedule of business for Wednesday with Union Home Minister to present a Bill -- for establishing “ Tribhuvan” Sahkari University -- in the Lok Sabha, and the Rajya Sabha to discuss the working of the Ministry of Railways.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Bill to establish the Institute of Rural Management Anand as a University to be known as the “Tribhuvan” Sahkari University and to declare the same as an institution of national importance.

The university will impart technical and management education and training in the cooperative sector, promote cooperative research and development and attain standards of global excellence therein to realise the vision of “Sahkar Se Samriddhi” and strengthen the cooperative movement in the country through a network of institutions.

Union Sarbananda Sonowal will move that the Bill to provide for the responsibilities, liabilities, rights and immunities attached to carriers with respect to the carriage of goods by sea and for matters connected therewith or related thereto be taken into consideration.

Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move that the Bill further to amend the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, 1948, as passed by Rajya Sabha, be taken into consideration.

In the Rajya Sabha, the schedule for discussing the working of the Ministry of Railways is mentioned.

Minister Samik Bhattacharya will raise the discussion on the working of the Ministry. On Wednesday, Parliament passed the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024, with the Rajya Sabha approving it. The bill seeks to amend the Railways Act 1989 and is intended to enhance the power of the Railways Board and enhance the functioning and independence of the body. Lok Sabha had already given its nod to this Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 last year.

Various standing committees will also present their reports in both Houses. Several Ministers will lay papers regarding their minjisteries on the Table in the Houses