Parliament Day 13: Delhi Services bill to be moved in RS

NEW DELHI: Parliament is expected to face a logjam on Monday between Treasury and Opposition Benches as the government attempts to seek passage of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, in Lok Sabha.

The introduction of the bill last week was vehemently opposed by the Opposition. According to the listed legislative business of Rajya Sabha for the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to move for consideration and passing the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 today. The bill was cleared in Lok Sabha after a walkout of the Opposition.

In the Rajya Sabha, there are a total of 245 seats, out of which 8 are currently vacant. This means the current strength is 237. Thus, the majority mark to pass the Bill in the Upper House will be 119. On the other hand, the combined strength of all the parties that have extended support to the AAP, including the Congress, is 107. YSRCP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have extended their support to the bill, which will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 112 seats.

With support from BJD's 9 seats, YSRCP's 9 seats, and TDP's 1 seat, the total will reach 131 seats, paving the way for the bill to be passed in the Upper House. Earlier on August 3, the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote after a walkout by members of I.N.D.I.A alliance. The bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, including the functions, terms, and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

Amit Shah will also move for consideration and passage of The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha today. In the Lok Sabha, the Congress is likely to raise the issue of reinstating Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership after the Supreme Court verdict in the ‘Modi surname remark case’.

A copy of the Supreme Court order, that stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case, was formally handed over to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, party’s leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Saturday.

Chowdhury too conveyed his disappointment over the Lok Sabha Secretariat’s response to his request that Gandhi should be immediately reinstated, so that he can participate in the no-confidence motion against the Modi government, which begins on August 8. Meanwhile, today in Lok Sabha, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will move the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 with amendments made on August 4 in Lok Sabha.

As per the listed legislative business for Lok Sabha the bill will be moved to provide for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognises both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process such personal data for lawful purposes and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration. Union Minister Jitendra Singh will move 'The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023' in Lok Sabha today.

The Bill aims to establish the Anusandhan National Research Foundation to provide high level strategic direction for research, innovation and entrepreneurship in the fields of natural sciences including mathematical sciences, engineering and technology, environmental and earth sciences, health and agriculture, and scientific and technological interfaces of humanities and social sciences, to promote, monitor and provide support as required for such research.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce The Mediation Bill, 2023 today. The bill aims to promote and facilitate mediation, especially institutional mediation, for the resolution of disputes, commercial or otherwise. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha. Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion on the border situation with China.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given a Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "misuse of probe agencies by the Government and to direct the Government to stop such an attitude immediately." Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak gives notice under Rule 66 and 67 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, to oppose taking up for consideration and passage 'The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023'. Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha moved a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha, seeking discussion on the situation in Manipur.

"I would like to move a motion for adjournment of the business of the House Under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha to discuss Union and State Government's failure to restore peace and maintain law and order in the state of Manipur which has led to violation of fundamental rights of the citizens of Manipur and therefore it is demanded that the Prime Minister makes a statement on the floor of the house regarding this issue which should be followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion," the notice read.

"I place my request before you Under Rule 267 to allow us to discuss the matter mentioned in the subject line by suspending all other business listed for the day, including Zero-hour as well as Question Hour," it added. Before adjournment of the Upper House on Friday, Opposition party members reiterated their demand to hold a comprehensive discussion on the Manipur ethnic violence issue under Rule 267.

The Rajya Sabha has been facing a similar logjam since July 20, the day when the Monsoon Session started, over the Manipur violence issue.