Parl security breach case: Accused Manoranjan & Sagar Sharma undergo Narco test

NEW DELHI: On the orders of the court, the team of the Delhi Police Special Cell went to Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, where the Narco test of Parliament Breach case accused Manoranjan D. and Sagar Sharma is underway.

A Polygraph and Narco-analysis test of five out of six accused in the case of the Parliament security breach is ongoing in Gujarat.

The special cell team is currently present in the forensic lab along with the accused in the Ahmedabad district. The entire procedure is expected to be concluded on Friday.

A polygraph test on all five accused, Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D., Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat, and narco-analysis and brain mapping tests on Sagar and Manoranjan were ordered by the court.

Delhi Police suspects that Manoranjan D was the key mastermind of the conspiracy. It was on his request that Sagar Sharma breached Parliament security with him.

The reason why the Delhi Police Special Cell decided to conduct a narco test despite conducting psychoanalysis tests on all the accused earlier was that another accused Lalit Jha had made a big revelation during the interrogation. He revealed that the real mastermind of the security breach was Manoranjan.

Lalit further revealed that Manoranjan was aiming to create a big organisation for which he was trying to arrange funds. Sagar Sharma was given the responsibility of recruitment in the organisation, and he was brainwashing the youth.

Lalit said that he had no idea that UAPA would be imposed on all of them in this incident.

"We thought that we would soon become public figures and would give a message to society by coming out on bail. We, then, would further spread our propaganda through huge funding."

The Delhi Police Special Cell, through investigation, wants to conclude who was the real mastermind of Parliament infiltration.

The police further want to gather information on whether this incident was carried out due to anti-national forces, if it involved foreign funding, and whether this is an issue related to terrorist activities.