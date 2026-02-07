Pappu Yadav's arrest political vendetta aimed at silencing voice seeking accountability: Rahul

In a post on X, Gandhi said Yadav stood as the voice for justice for an NEET aspirant who recently died under mysterious circumstances in Patna.

"This is not politics; it is a question of justice. It is a question of the honour and safety of Bihar's daughters," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"His arrest today is clearly an act of political vendetta, aimed at intimidating and silencing every voice that demands accountability," he added.

Gandhi said the suspicious death of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant in Patna and the entire sequence of actions that followed have once again "exposed the deep rot" in the system.