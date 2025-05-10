Begin typing your search...

    Pak's claim of destroying India's S-400 missile systems false: Indian military

    Pakistan's state-run PTV earlier reported that Pakistan Air Force's hypersonic missiles destroyed the S-400 system in Adampur

    AuthorPTIPTI|10 May 2025 1:00 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-10 07:30:27  )
    X

    S-400 Missile system (ANI)

    NEW DELHI: Pakistan's claim that its hypersonic missiles fired from JF-17 fighter jets destroyed India's S-400 air defence system in Adampur is "false", an Indian military official said on Saturday.

    Pakistan's state-run PTV earlier reported that Pakistan Air Force's hypersonic missiles destroyed the S-400 system in Adampur.

    China's Xinhua news agency also said Pakistan JF-17 Thunder jet destroyed India's S-400 air defense system in India's Punjab, according to Chinese news outlet Global Times.

    These reports are false, the spokesperson of the Indian Air Force said.

    India PakistanS 400 Missile DefenceFighter jets
    PTI

