Pakistani boat with narcotics worth Rs 480 cr seized near Gujarat coast, six arrested

PORBANDAR: A Pakistani boat carrying drugs worth Rs 480 crore was intercepted near Gujarat's Porbandar in an overnight operation, an official statement on Tuesday said. According to officials, the operation was carried out during the intervening night of March 11-12 resulting in the seizure of narcotics worth Rs 480 crore. Six crew members onboard were also apprehended.



"The Boat has apprehended about 350 Km from Porbandar into the Arabian Sea in a sea-air coordinated operation involving ICG ships and Dornier Aircraft. The operation exhibited well-coordinated efforts between ICG, NCB and ATS Gujrat," an official statement read. During the operation, the Indian Coast Guard, on specific intelligence input from agencies, strategically positioned its ships in the Arabian Sea on Monday evening.

"ICG also tasked its Dornier aircraft to scan and locate the boat in likely areas. After an exhaustive search in the area, the ICG Ships, with teams of NCB and ATS Gujarat, arrived location and positively identified the boat which was moving suspiciously in the dark," the statement issued by agencies read. "The boat was found to be a Pakistani boat with six crew. An investigation by the joint boarding team and rummaging off the boat revealed approximately 80 Kg of drugs worth approx Rs 480 crore," it added.

The agencies further mentioned that the boat along with its crew has been apprehended and is being brought to Porbandar. "This is the tenth apprehension by ICG, jointly with ATS Gujarat and NCB, in the last three years, amounting to 517Kg Narcotics worth Rs 3135 Crores," an official statement said.

Further investigation is underway.