Pakistan has been completely isolated: Congress leader Pawan Khera condemns Poonch Gurudwara attack

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday slammed Pakistan over the Poonch Gurudwara attack, asserting that the "world must see" that India is destroying terror sites in Pakistan, but they are attacking Indian "civilians".

Pawan Khera said that Pakistan has been completely "isolated" in the present time and believed that it is "good" that India is conveying the situation to the world continuously.

"What is happening in Poonch, the way Pakistan is attacking the innocent civilians there, even a Gurdwara was damaged. The world must see that we are destroying the terror sites, which nurtured the terrorists who attack India, but Pakistan is attacking civilians. Pakistan has been completely isolated today... It's good that we are conveying the situation to the world continuously", Pawan Khera told ANI.

He further urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the all-party meeting set to take place at 11 am on Thursday. He stated that the world would "listen" if PM Modi moves ahead by taking the opposition into "confidence".

"The PM should attend the all-party meeting. When the world sees that the PM is moving ahead by taking the opposition in confidence, the world will listen", he added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also condemned Pakistan's shelling on Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara, terming the incident as "highly condemnable" and "shameful for humanity."

The AAP convenor further paid tribute to the victims and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "The bomb attack by Pakistan on Gurdwara Sahib located near LOC in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir is highly condemnable and shameful for humanity. The death of Raggi Singh, Bhai Amrik Singh, Amarjit Singh, Ranjit Singh and Ruby Kaur Ji in this attack is extremely sad. We pay tribute to all the departed souls and express our deepest condolences to their families. We pray to Guru Sahib Ji to give place to the departed souls in his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this unbearable pain."

Pakistan Army's shelling has caused huge damage in civilian areas of Poonch, leading to the death of nearly 12 people in the district, and a shell hit a corner of Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara, President of District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Narinder Singh said on Wednesday. Akal Takht, the supreme temporal body of Sikhs, has strongly condemned the attack by Pakistani forces on the Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Poonch.