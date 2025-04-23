Pahalgam attack: Bodies of victims brought to Srinagar

SRINAGAR: The bodies of victims killed in the gruesome terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday were brought to Srinagar on Wednesday, where authorities will hold a wreath laying ceremony at the police control room, officials said.

"We have received 26 bodies which were brought to the Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar in the wee hours (of Wednesday). The bodies will be moved to the police control room (PCR)," an official said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who reached Srinagar on Wednesday night, is expected to lay wreaths on the coffins of the victims at a ceremony at the PCR later on Wednesday.

At least 26 persons -- mostly tourists -- were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir in the past many years.