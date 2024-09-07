Overcoming the loss of her husband, Usha Rani joins Indian Army

CHENNAI: Usha Rani looked upon her husband Captain Jagtar Singh of the Army Educational Corps in reverence as she witnessed his courage and determination to serve the country.

After being blessed with twins about three years ago, she led a family life with no plans of joining the Officers Training Academy.

However, a tragedy changed her world on December 25, 2020, when Captain Singh passed away in a train accident.

Despite the circumstances, Usha found the strength to come to terms with her new reality and overcome her loss.

She completed her Bachelor of Education and began teaching at the Army Public School, mentoring children and finding a new sense of purpose. Simultaneously, she also prepared for the Services Selection Board (SSB) to join the Indian Army, following in her late husband's footsteps.

Coincidentally, Usha appeared before the same SSB panel that had recommended her husband. She then joined the Officers Training Academy on her wedding anniversary, facing numerous challenges, including separation from her three-year-old twins and the grueling physical and mental demands of OTA training.

With the unwavering support of her parents, Usha persevered, determined to meet the physical standards expected of an Officer Cadet.

Usha Rani passed out of OTA on Saturday carrying a story of inspiration for women everywhere, showing that with courage and resilience, they can overcome even the most daunting challenges and achieve their goals.