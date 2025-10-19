Over 7,000 cusecs released from Mullaiperiyar dam as heavy rain hits Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Saturday, causing inundation of low-lying areas and a rise in water level in reservoirs, including the Mullaiperiyar dam in Idukki, prompting authorities to raise its shutters to release excess water.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are likely across the state over the next seven days.

On Friday night, heavy rain in Idukki district triggered flooding in Kumily, Nedumkanadam and Kattappana, where water entered several houses and residents were evacuated overnight, officials said. Around 45 families were shifted to safe places on Saturday, authorities said.

Following continuous heavy rains, water levels in various dams across Idukki have risen, prompting authorities to release water, the district administration said.

The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department, which manages the Mullaperiyar dam in Idukki, issued an alert. All 13 shutters of the dam were opened by 1 pm, releasing 7,163 cusecs of water. The water level recorded at the dam at that time was 138.80 feet, above the permissible limit of 137 feet.

Release Mullaiperiyar water up to Koodalingam river: OPS

Ousted AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Paneerselvam on Saturday urged the DMK government to release Mullaiperiyar water into 18th canal up to the Koodalingam river.

Claiming that the Mullaperiyar dam is the lifeline of the southern districts, in a statement, he said, "During the earlier DMK regime, the first phase of the 18th canal project, intended to benefit the people of Theni district, was completed up to Devaram in the Cumbum assembly constituency and made operational."

Stating that the residents of the region had appealed to the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa to extend the 18th canal up to the Koodalingam River in the Bodi Nayakanur, he said, accepting the request, she sanctioned funds for the second phase of the canal works.

"The pipelines were strengthened, and the works were completed during her tenure itself," he said, adding, "Over 50 villages, including Bodi, Tombuchei, Uppukottai, Sankarapuram, and Kottagudi, benefitted immensely and as a result, agriculture flourished, and sufficient drinking water was available to residents.

Panneerselvam said, however, owing to poor maintenance, water has not been released into the canal in recent years. "The condition of the canal has deteriorated. Due to silt deposits, damaged infrastructure, and encroachments, water flow has stopped entirely. This has severely affected agriculture, livelihoods, and drinking water supply in these villages," he said.

He said the "Rights Restoration Committee of the AIADMK" strongly urges the DMK government to take immediate steps to clear encroachments, repair the damaged sections, desilt the canal, and open the water flow up to the Koodalingam river without further delay.