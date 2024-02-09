Over 40 lakh new students enrolled in UP govt schools: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Over 40 lakh new students have enrolled in government schools of Uttar Pradesh, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

He said that significant efforts were undertaken to promote educational equality within the state, highlighting its pivotal role in reducing social disparities.

Replying to a question in the Vidhan Parishad on Friday, the chief minister said that there have been concerted efforts in the past seven years to improve the education system in Uttar Pradesh.

“Under the Operation Kayakalp, efforts have been made to improve the infrastructure of 1,32,000 schools in the Basic Education Council. Over 40 lakh new students have enrolled in government schools in the state,” he stated.

The chief minister further said, "All students are receiving bags, books, shoes, socks, and sweaters. Furthermore, there is an effort to implement the NCERT syllabus phase-wise in the UP Board. With the Basic Education Council offering the same curriculum, it is no longer needed to send our children to private schools."

He mentioned that the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ is conducted in April and July. The increase of 40 lakh children in the schools of the Basic Education Department of the state shows that the efforts made by the government are yielding results and the objective of RTE is being fulfilled.

In response to another question, the Chief Minister said that the government provides Rs 1,200 to the bank account of each student's guardian for bags, books, shoes, socks, and sweaters.