Our consumption paramount, no water for TN, says Siddaramaiah

CHAMARAJANAGAR: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday dismissed as a lie the opposition BJP’s charge that Cauvery water is being released to Tamil Nadu even though Bengaluru is reeling under an acute water crisis. Terming it a lie, Siddaramaiah said not a single drop of water will be given to Tamil Nadu.

“All that is a lie. Who will let the water flow, that too in this situation? We will not give even a drop of water to Tamil Nadu without retaining water for our consumption,” the Siddaramaiah said, adding that neither Tamil Nadu asked for it nor anyone directed Karnataka to release water. “Why will we give them water when they have not asked for it’’?