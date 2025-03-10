Opposition walks out of RS, Nadda says govt ready to discuss all issues

NEW DELHI: Led by the Congress, the opposition parties on Monday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after their notices for discussions on issues ranging from 'duplicate' voter ID cards to US funding to voter turnout were rejected, even as Union minister JP Nadda insisted that the government is ready to discuss any issue provided they are under the rules.

The opposition MPs raised slogans after the deputy chairman of the House, Harivansh, said a dozen notices under Rule 267, which calls for setting aside the business of the day to take up discussions on urgent matters, have been rejected.

Citing the rejection, Harivansh did not allow Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to make his submission.

The opposition MPs then protested for a while before staging a walkout.

Leader of the House and Union minister Nadda termed the walkout "irresponsible behaviour" and suggested that the opposition MPs, including Congress chief Kharge, should go for a refresher course on the rules of the House.

He also termed the practice of opposition MPs giving notices under Rule 267 despite elaborate ruling by the chair a "vicious design to demean the institution of Parliament".

"They are not interested in debate. They want to give an impression that the government does not want to answer queries or enter into a debate.

"The government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to discuss anything under this roof. But there are certain rules and regulations for debates in the House," Nadda said, adding that the MPs will get an opportunity to raise their issues during the debate on the Union Budget over the next 10 days.

"We are ready for that discussion. There is a provision for short duration discussions and there is a provision for long duration discussions. They (opposition) don't read the rules," Nadda said, as he asked the opposition MPs to first read the rules and learn to debate.

"This is irresponsible behaviour by the opposition... In a way, it is an attempt to malign Parliament and democracy," Nadda alleged.

"They (opposition MPs) should go for a refresher course. They should understand the rules and regulations (of the House). The government is ready to discuss anything," Nadda added.

Earlier, Harivansh said 12 notices had been received under Rule 267.

Tiruchi N Siva of DMK, CPI's Santosh Kumar P, Vaiko of MDMK, CPI's P P Suneer, and P Wilson of DMK demanded discussions on concerns regarding the upcoming delimitation exercise in the southern states.

Trinamool Congress members Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose, along with Pramod Tiwari and Ajay Maken of the Congress demanded discussions over the alleged lapse by the Election Commission in issuing multiple 'duplicate' voter ID cards across states.

While Sanjay Singh of AAP demanded a discussion on the financial loss incurred by the small investors due to the continued decline in stock market indices, Ramji Lal Suman of the Samajwadi Party called for a discussion over a statement made by US President Donald Trump on American funding to increase voter turnout in India.

V Sivadasan of the CPI(M) wanted to raise issues faced by anangwadi and mid-day meal workers.