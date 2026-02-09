Opposition to move resolution to remove LS Speaker Birla from office

Sources said the resolution is being moved under Article 94-C of the Constitution.



The notice is being given for moving a resolution against the Speaker for his removal, for disallowing the LoP from speaking in the House on the motion of thanks and for not initiating action against BJP MP Nishikand Dubey and for making unsubstantiated charges against women MPs of the Congress.



They said a statutory resolution in this regard would soon be moved in the Lok Sabha.



The resolution requires signatures of 100 MPs in the Lok Sabha and the signatures of various Opposition MPs is under process.