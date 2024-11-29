Opposition parties regularly engage in spreading propaganda against BJP-led NDA: PM Modi

BHUBANESHWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at opposition parties, alleging that they regularly engage in spreading propaganda against the BJP-led central government.

Modi, addressing party workers here, also said that the opposition has only one aim, “to somehow capture power by misleading people”.

“Those who consider power as their birthright have not been in power at the Centre for the last decade,” he said in an apparent dig at the opposition.

The prime minister said the BJP dedicatedly worked for the development of Odisha, even when the party was not in power in the eastern state.

“The Odisha poll results surprised many big political experts, who had completely rejected the idea of BJP forming government in the state... BJP's election success in Odisha, Haryana and Maharashtra shows the strength of our party workers,” Modi asserted.