Opposition parties protest delay in appointing assembly LoP

MUMBAI: Opposition parties staged a protest on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan complex here on Tuesday over the delay in appointing the leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly.

Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged that the extended vacancy is against the legislative traditions and democratic norms. The post of the LoP in the assembly has been lying vacant since November 2024 when elections were held.

The protest coincided with Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai's visit to the legislature complex.

"As the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court was arriving here, leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi protested on the steps of the legislature, condemning the government for not appointing the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly," Wadettiwar told reporters.

He said MVA leaders boycotted the proceedings of the Assembly and raised slogans over the LoP issue.

Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam dubbed the vacancy a "blatant insult" to democratic values.

When asked about the protest, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "This is an issue between the speaker of the assembly and opposition parties. The government has nothing to do with it".

The ruling Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, had secured a landslide victory in the state assembly polls last year.

The combined strength of the opposition parties, including the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), in the 288-member state assembly is nearly 50, which raised questions whether the Speaker can appoint the LoP of a party which had won less than 10 per cent of the total seats (288).

Shiv Sena (UBT) had recommended party leader Bhaskar Jadhav's name for the LoP post, but the speaker has not finalised a decision.