Opposition parties announce former SC judge B Sudhershan Reddy as VP candidate

    Reddy is a former judge of the Supreme Court of India and the first Lokayukta of Goa.

    AuthorPTIPTI|19 Aug 2025 1:20 PM IST
    NEW DELHI: Former Supreme Court judge B Sudhershan Reddy is the joint candidate of the Opposition parties for the Vice-Presidential polls, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday.

    "All INDIA bloc parties has decided to have a common candidate, the decision has been taken unanimously. I am happy that all opposition parties have agreed to one name. It is a big achievement for democracy," Kharge said.

