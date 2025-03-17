Opposition members criticise PM for not visiting violence-torn Manipur

NEW DELHI: Opposition party members on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur after violence struck the Northeastern state and said the imposition of President's Rule is not healthy for democracy.

Participating in a discussion on the Budget Manipur 2025-26; and four Bills for consideration and return including The Appropriation Bill, 2025; the Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2025; and the Manipur Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill 2025; and The Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha, opposition members claimed that the "double-engine government" has failed.

"What has this double-engine government given to the people of Manipur? Manipur is burning," Sushmita Dev of the All India Trinamool Congress said, claiming that it was a "run-of-the-mill budget" and "a golden opportunity for the Prime Minister to vindicate himself".

She said unless there is peace in Manipur the entire Northeast area will remain disturbed and urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to "send Manipur a package".

Shaktisinh Gohil of the Congress said the people of Manipur will realise that the country is with them when the Prime Minister visits the state. "Prime Minister comes from Gujarat. I would like to appeal to him, Gandhi ji was also from Gujarat... follow Gandhi Model and visit Manipur," he said.

Pointing out that Rahul Gandhi visited Manipur, the Congress MP claimed that people gave him love, adding that there was "no need to be scared" as Manipur is a part of India and emphasising that the Prime Minister must go there.

Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya of the CPI (M) claimed that the missionary schools in Manipur have been destroyed.

"Now having the double engine fail you come back to Parliament and speak so loud that whatever the Prime Minister has done, is such a beautiful thing... I, of course, thank the Prime Minister that you did not go there, had you gone there, then the entire thing would have worsened because your presence itself is the presence of division," he said, stressing that it is good that the Prime Minister has not gone there.

He further said imposition of the President's rule is not good for Indian democracy, claiming that the "double engine" government failed.

RJD MP Manoj Jha pointed out that the government has allocated just Rs 50 crore for disaster which is not a good sign for a disaster-prone state. He also said that had the Prime Minister gone to Manipur then the situation would not have been this explosive.

He stated that there has been a delayed response to the crisis in the state and a peace panel was formed which could not meet even for once.

He said that the question is what we are doing to remove the disparities between communities. He also suggested that an all-party delegation should visit Manipur and stay with different communities. "We need to give a message to Manipur people that you belong to us, we are nothing without you", he added.

Participating in the debate, AAP member Sanjay Singh noted that he was suspended for 11 months from the House for raising the Manipur issue.

He also demanded an inquiry into a purported audio clip of Chief Minister and Home Minister which is allegedly pointing towards some foul play by the government in spreading the violence.

When the Chair, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, asked to authenticate it, Singh said the clip was in the public domain.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy objected to it and demanded an action against the allegation.

Alleging that poor attention has been given to Manipur issue, Singh said they remember all words beginning with M like "Muslim, Mughal, Machli and Mutton" but forgot to think about Manipur.

He also urged the government to think about giving financial packages to Manipur. About the impact of inflation he stated: "You are chanting Aurangzeb, on the other hand, you burnt a big hole into the pocket of commoners (due to inflation)."

BJD MP Sulata Deo said that when Manipur was burning, this double-engine government was sleeping.

She pointed out that the nutrition budget has been cut down by 25 per cent and social security outlay for tribals has been reduced by 47 per cent. She also pointed out that the Prime Minister has not visited Manipur after 2022 but visited many countries during this time.

She also demanded more emphasis on women's issues in the state.

DMK MP R Girirajan said that the Prime Minister does have compassion and sympathy to visit Manipur. "What prevents him (PM) from visiting Manipur?" he asked.

Meanwhile, outlining the government's initiatives for Manipur, Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade of the BJP urged that the state should not be defamed. "Duniya mein Manipur ko badnam mat karo," he said.

YSRCP MP Golla Baburao demanded more funds for the ministry of social justice.