Opposition leaders demand probe over security breach in Parliament

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the security breach in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a social media post that the infiltration in the Lok Sabha is a troubling thing, especially on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks.

"The infiltration in the Lok Sabha is extremely troubling, especially on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks. I am glad there was no major injury or damage done to anyone. Parliament is among the most high-security buildings of our country. Such a major security lapse is unacceptable," Venugopal posted on X.

"We demand answers from the Home Ministry and there must be a thorough review of the security arrangements in the new Parliament building," further read the post. In a security breach in Lok Sabha, two men jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery with canisters in their hands.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, said he had managed to snatch an object from one of the intruders "...He had something in his hand which was emitting yellow-coloured smoke. I snatched it away and continued throwing it outside...This is a major security breach" Aujla said.

BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal, who was presiding over the Chair of Speaker at the moment this incident occured, said "There is a loophole for sure. When the first person came down, we thought he might have fallen but when the second person started coming down, all of us became cautious. The person tried to open his shoes and took something out after which smoke came out. Action will be taken against this. The Speaker and responsible people will make the decision on this.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reached the House when all of this happened..." Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambram also called this a security breach

"Suddenly two young men around 20 years old jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hand. These canisters were emitting yellow smoke. One of them was attempting to run towards the Speaker's chair. They were shouting some slogans. The smoke could have been poisonous. This is a serious breach of security especially on 13th December, the day when Parliament was attacked in 2001."

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that both the intruders had been detained "Both of them have been nabbed and the materials with them have also been seized. The two people outside the Parliament have also been arrested by Police..." The house resumed after the adjournment with opposition members raising the security breach and demanding a proper investigation.

Meanwhile teams of the Delhi Police Special cell arrived in the Parliament to begin the probe. Delhi Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora is also in Parliament.

Earlier, Visuals showed an unidentified man jumping from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion.

The House was adjourned till 2 pm. The incident happened when members were raising matters of urgent public importance and BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal was in the chair.