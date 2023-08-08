"Opposition full of distrust, that's why...," PM Modi on no-confidence motion

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition showcased the distrust among members of theIndian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A).

Addressing BJP Parliamentary Party meeting held ahead of today's Parliament Session, PM Modi congratulated the party’s Rajya Sabha MPs for their “semifinal” win in voting on the Delhi services bill, sources said.

"Opposition is full of distrust and as a reflection of this they have brought the no-confidence motion. Some opposition members have described the voting in Rajya Sabha as a semifinal ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” PM Modi had said according to sources.

All the MPs want to hit the last ball six while speaking in no confidence motion, the Prime Minister said. According to sources, PM Modi said that the members of the opposition alliance had introduced the no-trust motion as they want to test who is with their proposal and who is not.

The Prime Minister also harked back to his 2018 speech in which he had said that he wished the Opposition will bring in a no-confidence motion against his government in 2023. Terming the Opposition alliance as " Ghamandia," (arrogant) the Prime minister expressed optimism of tiding over the no-confidence motion.

He also hit out at the opposition party leaders who he said talked about social justice but did more harm to society with their politics of corruption, dynasty and appeasement.

The Prime Minister also said that he was confident of the BJP’s win in the upcoming national elections After the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and BJP MP Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "This 'Ghamandia' alliance has brought a no-confidence motion. We have the majority, we don't understand why did they bring the motion. But maybe they want to test if they are united as one."

"They tested this in Rajya Sabha yesterday. But the speeches made on the floor of Rajya Sabha made it clear that they did not have a strong ground...We received one vote more than what we should have received. All these issues were discussed in the meeting today," Meghwal said.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government is facing a no-confidence motion with discussions on the motion moved by the opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. According to sources, a time of 12 hours has been fixed for the discussion.

The ruling BJP will get around seven hours to participate in the discussion and around one hour 15 minutes has been allotted for the Congress party. YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, BSP, BRS and LJP have been given a total of 2 hours, which has been divided according to the number of party's MPs in the House.

A time limit of 1 hour 10 minutes has been allotted for other parties and independent MPs. The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government is likely to take place on August 8 and 9 in the Lok Sabha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply on August 10.