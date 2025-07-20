Opposition flags Trump's remarks, SIR in session eve meet; govt says all issues to be discussed

NEW DELHI: The government on Sunday told an all-party meeting that it is ready to discuss all issues raised by the opposition in the Monsoon session of Parliament, and asserted that it will respond appropriately to demands for a response on US President Donald Trump's claims on Operation Sindoor.

At the customary meeting ahead of the session beginning Monday, the opposition raised various issues, including voter roll revision in Bihar, the Pahalgam terror attack and Trump's 'ceasefire' claims.

The government sought coordination with the opposition in the smooth running of the month-long session.

There should be govt-opposition coordination in running Parliament smoothly,

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters after the meeting.

He said the government will respond appropriately in Parliament on opposition raising the issue of Trump's claims on Operation Sindoor.

The government, he emphasised, is open to discussing all issues in Parliament in line with rules and traditions and asserted that the government was very much open to discussing important issues like Operation Sindoor.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said his party sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on Trump's claims, "lapses" which led to the Pahalgam attack and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of poll rolls in Bihar.

He said it was incumbent on PM Modi to give a statement in Parliament on key issues raised by his party.

Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said he raised the alleged "poll scam" of SIR in Bihar and Trump's claim that he brokered 'ceasefire' between India and Pakistan, at the meet.

Responding to a question, he said INDIA bloc is only for Lok Sabha polls and AAP is contesting assembly polls on its own.

BJD's Sasmit Patra said the Centre can't escape responsibility from the "failing" law and order in states and Parliament should debate it.

He was referring to an incident of self-immolation by a college student and another case of a 15-year-old being set on fire by a group of men in Odisha.

Patra said there was a "complete collapse" of law and order in Odisha and the BJP government there was "helpless" and has "failed".

CPI(M)'s John Brittas said Prime Minister Modi should speak in Parliament on Trump's claims on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attack.

Leaders of various political parties attended the meeting chaired by Union minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha J P Nadda. Rijiju and his junior minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also represented the government at the meeting.

Gogoi and Jairam Ramesh of the Congress, Supriya Sule of NCP-Sharad Pawar, DMK's T R Baalu and RPI (A) leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale were amongst those who are attending the meeting.

INDIA bloc parties have resolved to raise during Parliament's Monsoon session the issues of Pahalgam attack terrorists not being brought to justice, Trump's repeated claims of brokering a 'ceasefire' during India-Pakistan hostilities and the SIR in Bihar that the opposition alleges "threatens people's voting rights".