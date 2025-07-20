Oppn raises Pahalgam attack, Trump's remarks, SIR in session eve meet; govt says open to discuss all issues as per rules

NEW DELHI: Government on Sunday indicated its willingness to discuss in Parliament Operation Sindoor, a key opposition demand at an all-party meeting on eve of the Monsoon session, even as the INDIA bloc insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should respond on the matter as well as on the US President's 'ceasefire' claims and SIR in Bihar.

Sources said the prime minister is unlikely to respond in Parliament on these issues. However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the government will reply appropriately whenever a discussion takes place on US President Donald Trump's ceasefire claims on the India-Pakistan conflict.

After the customary all-party meeting ahead of the session beginning Monday, Rijiju said that the government has sought the opposition's cooperation in the smooth running of Parliament during the month-long session.

There should be government-opposition coordination in running Parliament smoothly, Rijiju told reporters after the meeting chaired by Union Minister J P Nadda.

He said they heard the opposition and ruling NDA alliance members patiently and hoped the upcoming session would be very productive.

As many as 54 leaders of different parties and Independent MPs participated in today's all-party meeting.

"We are very open to a discussion on important issues like Operation Sindoor. These are issues of great national importance. The government is not shying away and will never shy away, but is open to discussions within rules, conventions," Rijiju asserted.

Noting that the government accords importance to 'niyam' (rules) and 'parampara' (conventions), he said the matters raised at the meeting would be taken up at the Business Advisory Committee of both houses, where a final decision would be taken.

"We have noted all the points. We have requested all parties (to ensure) the Parliament functions properly. Have to ensure coordination. It is the responsibility of all to help Parliament function," he said.

Rijiju also said that the government has noted the demand for allocation of more time to parties with fewer MPs to speak in Parliament. " "We will try and provide adequate time to all, including smaller parties," he said.

On the opposition's demand for PM Modi to make a statement on the Pahalgam attack and other issues, Rijiju said, "I want to make it clear that the prime minister remains in Parliament except during foreign travel. The prime minister always remains in Parliament, but the prime minister does not remain in the House all the time.

"Whenever Parliament functions, cabinet ministers are present to respond to issues concerning their departments."

Rijiju said the government is bringing 17 key bills, details of which would be provided soon.

Sources said even the BJP's allies want that there should be a discussion on Operation Sindoor to highlight the achievements of the government after delegations visited different nations.

After the meeting, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi told reporters that his party sought Prime Minister Modi's statement on Trump's claims, "lapses" which led to the Pahalgam attack and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of poll rolls in Bihar.

He said it was incumbent and moral responsibility of PM Modi to give a statement in Parliament on key issues raised by his party.

"We hope that the PM will fulfil his moral duty," he said.

Gogoi said questions have been raised on SIR and EC, and not giving answers will put a shadow of doubt on the fairness of the poll process and future elections.

It is the prime minister's duty to clarify the government's stand in Parliament, he said.

He also referred to several armed forces officers raising the issue of a two-pronged attack by China and Pakistan and sought a discussion. It is important to discuss defence and foreign policy and defence budget allocation, and the PM should answer on this, he said.

Gogoi also sought a discussion on the Manipur situation, "where violence has not ended even after 2.5 years. The PM has visited several small countries but is avoiding going to the small state of Manipur", he said.

Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said he raised the alleged "poll scam" of SIR in Bihar. He also raised Trump's claim that he brokered a 'ceasefire' between India and Pakistan.

Responding to a question, he said the INDIA bloc was only for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and the AAP is contesting assembly polls on its own ever since. AAP had stayed away from the online meeting of the opposition bloc on Saturday.

JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha said his party believes that every citizen must have voting rights and has launched a campaign to raise awareness.

"We have reports that people do not have any issue with this (Bihar SIR). If there is any issue, we will meet the Election Commission...," he said.

Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav said that Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor's admission of intelligence failure in Pahalgam is a "serious issue". He said India has never allowed third-party mediation on Pakistan and claims by Trump need to be clarified by the government.

"Our foreign policy is a complete failure... no country has supported India on Operation Sindoor. No muslim country was against us after the 1965, 1971 and Kargil wars, but now no country is with us. We never had such an unsuccessful foreign policy," he claimed.

Yadav said that democracy "is in danger" in Bihar by the manner in which SIR is being carried out, as the EC or government don't have the right to deny voting rights to anyone. "But in Bihar, crores are being denied voting rights," he alleged.

Supriya Sule of NCP-Sharad Pawar demanded that the prime minister respond in Parliament on the issues of Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and Bihar's SIR.

"Everyone will feel good if the prime minister speaks in Parliament on these issues," she said.

BJD's Sasmit Patra said the Centre can't escape responsibility for the "failing" law and order in states and demanded a discussion in Parliament during the upcoming session.

He was referring to an incident of self-immolation by a college student and another case of a 15-year-old being set on fire by a group of men in Odisha.

Patra alleged there was a "complete collapse" of law and order in Odisha, and the BJP government there was "helpless" and had "failed".

CPI(M)'s John Brittas said Prime Minister Modi should speak in Parliament on Trump's claims on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack.

National Conference MP Altaaf Hussain said he raised issues of Jammu and Kashmir. "Post Pahalgam terrorist attack, the current situation of Jammu and Kashmir is not as it is being shown to the people of the country. I asked the government to ensure that innocent locals are not bothered."

Gogoi, Jairam Ramesh, Pramod Tiwari of Congress, Supriya Sule of NCP-Sharad Pawar, DMK's T R Baalu and Tiruchi Siva, AIADMK's M Thambidurai, SAD's Harsimrat Badal, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav, RPI (A) leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale were among those who attended the meeting.