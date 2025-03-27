Oppn flags 'denial of speaking opportunity' to LoP, 'politicisation' of Birla's remarks

NEW DELHI: An opposition parties' delegation met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday to flag denial of opportunity to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak in the House, as well as the "politicisation" of his asking the Congress leader to follow the rules of procedure.

Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said an INDIA bloc delegation comprising the Congress, the SP, the TMC, the DMK, the Kerala Congress, the RJD, the IUML, the RLP and the MDMK, met the Speaker during Zero Hour.

"We have given a letter, which was signed by many parties including the RSP and Shiv Sena (UBT). We conveyed our collective concern and collective disappointment before the Speaker on how the ruling side is violating the traditions, rules and culture of the House," Gogoi told reporters after the meeting.

He said the main matter was the context and issue over which the Speaker made a statement on the LoP on Wednesday.

"He made a reference to Rule 349 and said members and the LoP must follow this. What specific incident he was referring to was not clear. There was politicisation and propaganda over the Speaker's remarks. We apprised the Speaker of how his remarks had been politicised outside," Gogoi said.

"When the LoP stood up, the House was adjourned. He was not allowed to speak despite his name being taken in the House. The whole country saw it. LoP is a Constitutional post, remarks were made about him but he was not allowed to speak. There was no clarity on what incident the Speaker was referring to but the BJP IT cell was politicising the issue," he said, terming the incident saddening.

Sources said Gogoi, DMK's A Raja, SP's Dharmendra Yadav, TMC's Kaylan Banerjee, and NCP (SP) Supriya Sule were among the MPs who met the Speaker.

"By convention, whenever the LoP stands up, they are usually allowed to speak. This has been documented in Shakdher and Kaul's parliamentary practices. However, the present government repeatedly denies the LoP an opportunity to speak, even when formally requested," sources quoted opposition leaders as saying in the letter.

This is a departure from past practices, when even in confrontational situations, the LoP was heard, they said.

The opposition parties also raised the issue of "non-appointment" of Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha

Citing Article 93 of the Constitution, which mandates the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha, the opposition leaders pointed out in their letter to Birla that the Deputy Speaker post has been vacant since 2019, which is unprecedented.

The Deputy Speaker plays a crucial role in maintaining the neutrality and functioning of the House, yet the government has failed to conduct the election, they said.

The opposition leaders also said that while the business advisory committee decisions have traditionally not been binding, the government unilaterally introduces business in the House without prior consultation or information.

"For example, the Prime Minister's statement in the House last week was not scheduled or informed beforehand, making a mockery of parliamentary discipline," the leaders conveyed to the Speaker.

"When an adjournment motion was submitted, the Speaker used to mention the names of MPs and allow them to present issues of national importance during Zero Hour. Adjournment motions are now completely ignored or summarily rejected, limiting Opposition MPs from raising urgent public issues," the opposition parties said.

They also claimed that Private Members' Bills and Resolutions, which provide non-ministerial MPs an opportunity to propose laws, are not given sufficient time for discussion.

According to sources, the opposition MPs told the Speaker that an established practice is now being ignored, stifling legislative debates.

The delegation raised the issue of exclusion of key ministries in Budget and Demand for Grants discussions and lack of discussions Under rule 193.

In the letter, sources said the opposition MPs also flagged microphones of opposition members being switched off.

"Whenever Opposition MPs raise a point of order, their microphones are switched off, preventing them from expressing their concerns. In contrast, whenever ministers or ruling party MPs wish to speak, they are immediately allowed. This one-sided control undermines the spirit of democratic debate," they were quoted as saying in the letter.

Birla on Wednesday had asked Gandhi to conduct himself in line with the rules of procedure that members are expected to observe to uphold the dignity of the House. The Leader of Opposition claimed that the remarks against him were "unsubstantiated".

He did not specify the trigger behind censuring Gandhi, who was present in the House and wanted to speak on some issue. The Speaker adjourned the proceedings after making his point.

In a post on X, however, BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya suggested that the Speaker's remarks were prompted by Rahul Gandhi affectionately cupping the cheeks of his sister and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the proceedings a few days back.