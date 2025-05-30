Operation Sindoor not over yet, it showed world indigenous weapons' power: PM Modi

KANPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the world has seen the power of India's indigenous weapons during Operation Sindoor, which is "not over yet".

Addressing a rally here after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 15 development projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore, he said big companies in the defence sector were coming to Uttar Pradesh and pointed out that the production of AK203 rifle has started in Amethi.

About Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, Modi said India destroyed terrorist hideouts deep inside Pakistan, and the world saw the "anger of our daughters and sisters in the form of Operation Sindoor".

"Operation Sindoor is not over yet. It showed the world power of indigenous weapons and Make in India. We destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan by going hundreds of miles inside. Indian weapons, Brahmos missile entered enemy territory and wreaked havoc," the prime minister told the rally.

The heroics of the Indian armed forces forced the Pakistani Army to "plead to stop the war", he said and asserted that India would no longer be intimidated by the threat of the nuclear bomb nor would it make a decision on that basis.

"Moreover, Pakistan's ploy of state and non-state actors not going to work anymore," Modi told the rally.

"India's principle in the fight against terror is to give a befitting reply to every terror attack. Its time, method and conditions will be decided by our forces themselves," he added.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister met the family members of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi at the Chakeri airport here. Local businessman Dwivedi (31) was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.