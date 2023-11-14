Operation Hast: Shivakumar announces two prominent leaders to join Congress

BENGALURU: Stirring up speculation, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday announced that two prominent leaders of the state are joining his Congress on Wednesday.



Talking to reporters outside the state party office, Shivakumar stated that two big leaders will join Congress on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

"The time has been fixed. I won't tell anyone who they are. You will come to know about it tomorrow," he said.

As per sources, former JD-S MLAs B.C. Gaurishankar and Manjunath are joining Congress on Wednesday.

However, JD-S leader and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy stated that he had spoken to both leaders twice already. "This is an old matter. There are party workers. We won't be affected," he said.

Sources also say that there are chances of prominent BJP leader V. Somanna joining the Congress as he is miffed with the appointment of B.Y. Vijayendra as the new state BJP President. Somanna had openly stated that he is interested in the post.

Sources also said that JD-S MLA from Gurumathakal seat Sharanagouda Kundakur might also join Congress.

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Tuesday said that JD-S MLA G.T. Deve Gowda will join Congress soon.