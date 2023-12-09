Only sensitive govt hears voice of poor and weak: CM Yogi

GORAKHPUR: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, said that when the government is sensitive, it listens to the concerns of poor and weak people. They benefit from government plans without any discrimination and with complete transparency.

The central and state governments, working together, are not only ensuring the benefits of welfare plans without discrimination but also making efforts, with public cooperation, to eliminate the evils of the society, he added.

While addressing the mass marriage ceremony of 1500 couples at Mahant Digvijaynath Park, the Chief Minister said, "This scheme is a double-engine effort of the government to attack social evils. The practice of dowry deprived many poor families of participating in the sacred ritual of marriage. This event is an innovative effort to put an end to the abuse of dowry and eliminate the practice of child marriage."

He emphasized that society should not allow any evil practices to flourish in the society, which hinders the development of society.

He said that the state government has facilitated nearly 'three lakh marriages' since 2017 under the Chief Minister Mass Marriage Scheme. He informed that initially, the cost for each couple's wedding was Rs 31,000, but it was later increased to Rs 51,000 after 2017.

He stated that both the central and state governments are committed to women's empowerment and are taking necessary steps for it. Programs like 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' and 'Matru Vandana' are proving crucial in the direction of ensuring women's safety, he pointed out.

In the pursuit of women's empowerment, the government has passed a new bill in parliament. Under this, on the lines of Gram Panchayat and Civic Bodies, women will also get the benefit of 33 per cent reservation in Parliament and Vidhan Sabha, he added.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the efforts towards women's empowerment have resulted in significant outcomes, with 1.75 crore women in Uttar Pradesh and 9.60 crore women across the country benefiting from the Ujjwala Yojana. Moreover, under this scheme, free gas cylinders are now being distributed on occasions like Holi and Diwali.

He highlighted that providing houses, toilets, and Ayushman cards to the poor is not only lifting them out of poverty but is also part of the women's empowerment campaign.

"To further strengthen women empowerment, under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana in Uttar Pradesh, a package of Rs 15,000 is provided from the birth of the daughter till her education. In the upcoming fiscal year, this amount will be increased to Rs 25,000. Not only will the education of the daughter be free, but this scheme will also provide financial assistance for other expenses related to her well-being," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister described the mass marriage program as a moment of joy. He mentioned that it is challenging to find time for a single wedding, but today's event is a significant and auspicious program where the Chief Minister, ministers, MPs, MLAs, party officials, and officers have come to welcome and bless the newlyweds.

In this ceremony organized by the Department of Social Welfare, 1500 couples were united in the sacred bond of marriage. The newlyweds included individuals from both Hindu and Muslim communities. Wishing them a happy life, the Chief Minister blessed all ten couples.During the distribution of certificates and gift-shagun kits, the Chief Minister also engaged in a heartfelt conversation with the couples.

The program was also addressed by State Government Minister Sanjay Nishad, Bansgaon MP Kamlesh Paswan and Gorakhpur Rural MLA Vipin Singh. On this occasion, MLAs Shriram Chauhan, Rajesh Tripathi, Mahendrapal Singh, Vimlesh Paswan, MLC Dharmendra Singh, BJP regional president Sahajanand Rai, District President Yudhishthir Singh etc. were also present.