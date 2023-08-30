Only love, trust, respect, loyalty: Priyanka Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday rubbished the claims by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya about a 'tussle' between her and her brother Rahul Gandhi saying that her brother and she shares "love, trust, respect and loyalty for each other and will remain so forever."

Lambasting the BJP for not focussing on "inflation" and "unemployment" and instead cracking their brains on such "nonsensical" issues, Priyanka Gandhi posted a message on X saying, "BJP people, in this era of inflation and unemployment, is this the only nonsense issue left? Sorry….but this dream from your little mind will never come true. My brother and I have only love, trust, respect and loyalty for each other and will remain so forever."

Wishing the BJP on Raksha Bandhan, Priyanka Gandhi said that crores of sisters and brothers across the country will break their arrogance of lies, loot and hollow propaganda.

"By the way, do not panic. We, both brother and sister, will break the arrogance of your lies, loot and hollow propaganda together with crores of sisters and brothers of the country. Happy Raksha Bandhan. It is a festival of love between brothers and sisters, celebrate it with a positive spirit," she said on X. Her remarks came soon after BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posted a video highlighting a possible tussle between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on X.