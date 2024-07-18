One who eats beef shows Lord Shiva's picture in Parliament: Raj BJP chief's veiled jibe at Rahul

JAIPUR: In an apparent attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan BJP chief C P Joshi has said those who "consume beef" show picture of Lord Shiva in Parliament.



Joshi made the remarks at a party meeting in Dausa on Wednesday. A video of his speech has surfaced on social media.

"In the India-China fight, there is tension on the international border and Rahul Gandhi sits with the Chinese ambassador... One who consumes beef brings a picture of Mahadev to Parliament. This cannot be tolerated," Joshi said, without taking any names.

"If someone labels Hindus as terrorists, calls them violent, and opposes Ram Mandir, will we remain silent? Those who mock President Droupadi Murmu for her skin colour will continue to succeed if we remain a mute spectator," he said.

On July 1, Gandhi, while speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address held up pictures of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak and Jesus Christ as he referred to Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Christianity, Buddhism and Jainism to underline the importance of fearlessness.

He also cited the attributes of Lord Shiva and teachings of Guru Nanak, Jesus Christ, Buddha and Mahavir to state that all religions and great people of the country have said "daro mat, darao mat (do not be scared, do not scare others)".

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines.

"Shivji says 'daro mat, darao mat', shows the 'abhay mudra' (the right hand held upright with the palm facing outwards), talks about 'ahimsa', but those who call themselves Hindus indulge in hatred, violence and untruths round the clock," Gandhi had said, pointing towards the BJP MPs.