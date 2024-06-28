One person dies after roof collapse at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1

NEW DELHI: One person has been reported dead after a portion of the canopy, at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1, collapsed today due to heavy rains in the early morning of Friday. "The shed of the airport collapsed, resulting in 8 persons trapped. The injured were rescued and removed to Medanta Hospital by PCR/CATS. One trapped person was taken out in dead condition", ADO Ravinder stated.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) in a statement said, "All departing and arriving flights from Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 are fully operational. Flights at Terminal 1 Arrivals are also operating. However, the departing flights from Terminal 1 are cancelled till 2 pm today". Meanwhile, Delhi police said that traffic going to T1 departure of Indira Gandhi International Airport has been diverted at CISF check post, toward the Arrival of T1. Several cars were hit by parts of the roof that collapsed on them at the Terminal-1 of Delhi airport, as per a fire official on Friday. Upon receiving the information, around three fire tenders rushed to the spot. "Around 5.30 am, we received a call regarding a roof collapse at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport. Three fire engines have been rushed to the spot," said an official from Delhi Fire Services. Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that he is personally monitoring the incident and the rescue operation is still underway. "Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing," Ram Mohan Naidu said in a post on X. The incident occurred when Delhi-NCR was hit by a spell of heavy rains on Friday. Meanwhile, various regions of Delhi-NCR met with intense waterlogging issues. Visuals show that the Govindpuri area of South Delhi and Noida Sector 95 are engulfed in water logging. Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning beginning in the early hours of Friday. On Thursday, parts of Delhi received spells of heavy rainfall, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the weather for the next seven days in Delhi, predicting generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds.