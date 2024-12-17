One Nation One Election bills introduced in Lok Sabha after division of votes

NEW DELHI: Two bills that lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections were introduced in the Lok Sabha after a fiery debate on Tuesday.

Opposition parties dubbed the draft laws -- a Constitution amendment bill and an ordinary bill -- as an attack on the federal structure, a charge rejected by the government.

The bills were introduced after the opposition sought a division of votes.

After electronic voting and a subsequent count by paper slips, the bills were introduced with 269 members in favour and 198 against.

This was the first time that the electronic voting system was used in the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament House.

The proceedings were later adjourned for a little over an hour till 3 pm.