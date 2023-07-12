Begin typing your search...

One more cheetah dies in Kuno National Park

The male cheetah, Tejas, was among the 12 - seven males, five females - brought to KNP from South Africa in February this year.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 July 2023 3:17 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-12 03:49:03.0  )
A cheetah observes the plains in Masai Mara game reserve
BHOPAL: One more African cheetah died in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) on Tuesday, a senior Forest Department official said. The male cheetah, Tejas, was among the 12 - seven males, five females - brought to KNP from South Africa in February this year.

“Cheetah Tejas, aged around four years, died in KNP due to suspected infighting,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Wildlife JS Chauhan said. The cheetah was in an enclosure at the time of the incident, he said.

NationKuno National ParkKNPCheetah TejasForest Department
DTNEXT Bureau

