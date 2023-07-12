One more cheetah dies in Kuno National Park

BHOPAL: One more African cheetah died in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) on Tuesday, a senior Forest Department official said. The male cheetah, Tejas, was among the 12 - seven males, five females - brought to KNP from South Africa in February this year.

“Cheetah Tejas, aged around four years, died in KNP due to suspected infighting,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Wildlife JS Chauhan said. The cheetah was in an enclosure at the time of the incident, he said.