One Maoist killed in exchange of fire with police in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire between around 10 ultras and the police in a forest area bordering Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mulugu districts of Telangana on Thursday, police said.

Police personnel were combing the forest area when they were allegedly "fired" upon by the members of the banned CPI (Maoist). The police's retaliatory fire resulted in the death of one Maoist, they said.

"One body and two weapons were recovered from the spot," a senior police official told PTI.

Around 10 ultras were said to have been spotted and they fled from the place after the exchange of fire, the official said, adding that the search operation is still on.

The identity of the deceased person is being ascertained. It is said that he belonged to Mulugu district.