One exam cannot define you: PM to CBSE Class 10, 12 students

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated CBSE Class 10 and 12 students on the announcement of their board exam results and said one exam cannot define them and their strengths go far beyond the marksheet.

"Heartiest congratulations to everyone who has cleared the CBSE Class XII and X examinations! This is the outcome of your determination, discipline and hard work. Today is also a day to acknowledge the role played by parents, teachers and all others who have contributed to this feat.

"Wishing Exam Warriors great success in all the opportunities that lie ahead!To those who feel slightly dejected at their scores, I want to tell them: one exam can never define you. Your journey is much bigger and your strengths go far beyond the mark sheet. Stay confident, stay curious because great things await," PM said in a post on X.

The results for Class 10 and 12 board exams were announced on Tuesday.

While over 93 per cent students cleared the Class 10 exams, the pass percentage in class 12 exams stood at 88.39 per cent. Girls outshone boys in both exams.