One dead, four injured as car jumps divider, hits another vehicle in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man died and four others were injured after a car lost control, jumped the divider and collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite side in Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Gaurav Malhotra, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi.

According to police, at around 1:30 a.m. a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding a fatal accident on the Salim Garh Road in the Kotwali police station area.

“Upon reaching the spot, the police team found a white Celereo, also a taxi, and a Swift car in severely damaged condition,” said a senior police official.

Upon initial inquiry, it was found that the Celereo was hit by the Swift from the opposite carriage way, damaging the middle road divider.

“The driver of the Maruti Swift car, Gaurav, was declared dead at the hospital. Four others, Sumit, Saurav and two unknown sustained injuries out of which one unknown is in serious condition at the Trauma Centre,” said the official.