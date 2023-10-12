On day-long visit to Uttarakhand, PM Modi performs puja at Parvati Kund

PITHORAGARH (Uttarakhand): On a visit to 'Devbhoomi', Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered prayers and performed a puja at Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh. Commencing his engagements on a day-long visit to the hill state, Prime Minister Modi sought blessings from the holy Adi-Kailash at his abode.

The site is renowned globally for his spiritual importance and unalloyed and breathtaking natural beauty.





According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will reach Gunji village in Pithoragarh district where he will interact with locals and visit an exhibition highlighting local art and artifacts.

"He will also interact with personnel of the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO). At around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will reach Jageshwar, Almora district, where he will perform pooja and darshan at Jageshwar Dham. Located at a height of about 6200 feet, the Jageshwar Dham comprises about 224 stone temples," the PMO said in a statement.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects, worth about Rs 4200 crore, across sectors such as rural development, road, power, irrigation, drinking water, horticulture, education, health and disaster management, among others.

The PMO informed further that the projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include a scheme for the construction of 21,398 poly-houses to boost flower and vegetable produce while improving their quality.

"A scheme for cultivation of high-density intensive apple orchards; five projects for NH road upgradation; Multiple steps for disaster preparedness and resilience in the state viz construction of bridges, upgradation of State Emergency Operation Center in Dehradun, steps for prevention of landslide in Balianala, Nainital and improvement in other infrastructure related to fire, health and forest; development of hostels and computer labs in 20 model degree colleges across the state; 100 bedded sub-district hospital at Someshwar, Almora; 50 bedded Hospital block in Champawat; Astroturf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium, Nainital; Velodrome Stadium at Rudrapur; Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission Scheme for infrastructure development in temples including Jageshwar Dham (Almora), Haat Kalika (Pithoragarh) and Naina Devi (Nainital) temples," an official statement read.



