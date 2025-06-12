On 11 years' completion, media thanked for steady support to govt schemes

CHENNAI: As part of a celebratory campaign to highlight the NDA government's achievements in 11 years under PM Modi, senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, and Nitin Gadkari engaged in an extensive interaction with leading south Indian media proprietors at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The BJP has been hosting a series of high-profile events across the country to showcase the Modi government’s achievements since 2014 and explain how development works launched during these years have helped the country march towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

As part of these efforts, Wednesday’s programme brought together editors, media owners, and senior journalists from southern states where the government’s progress across key sectors was highlighted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda, and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari played the host, presiding over the event.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw delivered a detailed presentation on the government’s performance, using visuals and data to contrast the pre-2014 landscape with the current state of development.

The presentation spotlighted landmark achievements in infrastructure, digital transformation, women’s empowerment, and farmer welfare.

Vaishnaw also pointed out that the time taken for a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transaction has now been brought down to less than two seconds — underscoring India’s emergence as a global digital leader.

The ministers later joined the media delegates for a dinner session, facilitating candid conversations on national progress, media-government dynamics, and region-specific concerns.

Notable attendees from Tamil Nadu included Director of Daily Thanthi Group S Balasubramanian Adityan and TR Paarivendhar, Founder-Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, among others.