Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal booked for abetment to suicide after employee’s death in Bengaluru

NEW DELHI: The Bengaluru police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and senior executive Subrath Kumar Das after an employee allegedly took his own life.

The deceased, 38-year-old K Aravind, is said to have left behind a 28-page death note in which he accused his seniors of workplace harassment. Police said the case was filed following a complaint by Aravind’s brother, Ashwin Kannan.

According to officials, the FIR names Bhavish Aggarwal, Subrath Kumar Das -- who heads Vehicle Homologations and Regulation at Ola -- and others under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complaint also mentions alleged financial irregularities of about ₹17.46 lakh discovered after Aravind’s death.

The incident took place on September 28, when Aravind allegedly consumed poison at his residence. He was rushed to a private hospital but could not survive.

His family later found the death note, which detailed claims of persistent harassment at work and accused senior Ola executives of misconduct.

They also alleged that the company’s HR department failed to provide a clear explanation regarding certain money transfers made to Aravind’s bank account.

A senior investigating officer confirmed that notices had been issued to all individuals named in the FIR.

“They have submitted written explanations, and further investigation is in progress,” the officer said. Ola has not yet issued an official statement regarding the matter.

Responding to the development, an Ola spokesperson said, “We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of our colleague, Aravind, and our thoughts remain with his family during this difficult time. Aravind had been associated with Ola Electric for over three and a half years and was based at our headquarters in Bangalore.”

The company added that Aravind never raised any complaints or grievances regarding his employment or any harassment during his tenure.

“His role also did not involve any direct interaction with the company’s top management, including the promoter,” the spokesperson said.

Ola further stated that it has challenged the registration of the FIR before the Hon’ble Karnataka High Court, and protective orders have been passed in favor of Ola Electric and its officials.

“In order to provide immediate support to the family, the company promptly facilitated the full and final settlement to his bank account. Ola Electric is fully cooperating with the authorities in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive workplace for all employees,” the spokesperson added.